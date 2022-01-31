UrduPoint.com

Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022: Bilal, Haider Reach U-16 Final 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022: Bilal, Haider reach U-16 final 

In the boys U-16 first semifinal, Bilal Asim (Sicas) played tremendous tennis against Ahtesham Humayun and overpowered his opponent by 6-2, 6-0 while in the second semifinal, Haider Ali Rizwan showed his class against Sheheryar Anees and defeated him 6-0, 2-0 (rtd). 

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Bilal Asim (Sicas) and Haider Ali Rizwan reached the boys U-16 final of the Millat Tractors Junior Tennis Championship 2022 after winning their respective semifinals here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

In the boys U-16 first semifinal, Bilal Asim (Sicas) played tremendous tennis against Ahtesham Humayun and overpowered his opponent by 6-2, 6-0 while in the second semifinal, Haider Ali Rizwan showed his class against Sheheryar Anees and defeated him 6-0, 2-0 (rtd).

In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun played well against M Mustafa and won the encounter 6-1, 6-1 while talented Ameer Mazari (Aitchison) beat Eesa Fahad 6-0, 6-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat M Sohaan Noor 6-0, 6-0 and Abubakar Talha beat Harris Bajwa 6-0, 6-0.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Zahra Suleman beat Laiba Iqbal Khan 6-1, 6-0, Ashtafila Arif beat Aqsa Akram 6-0, 6-0 and Noori Saad beat Fajar Masood 6-0, 6-4. In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Bismel Zia 5-4(3), 4-2, Eesa Fahad beat Inam Bari 5-3, 5-3, Umar Jawad beat M Abdullah Mubeen 4-0, 4-0, Abdur Rehman beat Mansab Ali Qudasi 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Eesa Bilal 4-1, 4-2, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Eesha Rabi 4-0, 4-0 and Abubakar Talha beat Aalay Husnain 4-0, 4-0.

Related Topics

Tennis Punjab Bari Abdur Rehman Sunday Millat Tractors Limited

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses anti-dengue campaign

Meeting discusses anti-dengue campaign

2 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leade ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani steps down as Opposition Leader in Senate

7 minutes ago
 Johnson Receives Findings of Inquiry Into Lockdown ..

Johnson Receives Findings of Inquiry Into Lockdown Parties in Downing Street - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Poland to Send Defensive Weapons to Ukraine - Nati ..

Poland to Send Defensive Weapons to Ukraine - National Security Bureau

3 minutes ago
 480-kg unhygienic meat seized, 2 held

480-kg unhygienic meat seized, 2 held

3 minutes ago
 Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final be ..

Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final before final'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>