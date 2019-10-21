UrduPoint.com
Misbah Gives Clear Message To Sarfraz And All Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul Haq on Monday gave a straight and clear message to dropped captain Sarfraz Ahmad and all players to work hard as doors are open to all players and performance is the only criteria for getting a slot in the national team

"A baseball controversy has been created after exclusion of Sarfraz as no theory exists behind that he was not selected and the only reason was being the out of form and nothing else," he told a press conference while announcing Pak T20 and test squads for the tour of Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium Pakistan will play three T20 internationals and two test matches in Down Under later this month.

"I have a clear and straight message for Sarfraz and all the players to perform up to a required level by putting in hard work and it is the only way to get a place in the national squad," said the head coach.

"We have focused our sights on the future of Pakistan cricket and rebuilding of the team in order to meet future challenges and it is imperative to have the best players in the squad to take on a tough challenge in Australia in a brave and decent manner by demonstrating aggressive and fear less cricket," he asserted.

"There is no controversy behind the axing of Sarfraz as a captain and as a player (wicketkeeper), as he is a talented player and with hard work and performance he can make a come back as the doors are open only for him but also for those who were not considered," he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan Cricket Board has framed a clear policy regarding the selection of the team and the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also stated that performance was the only criteria in the players selection in the team and Sarfraz's recent decline in the game was the reason that he was not considered for captaincy.

"We are working with an open mind policy as far as selection of the team is considered and we are taking every decision in the larger interest of Pakistan cricket," he said adding "Sarfraz enjoyed our backing and support as he is a good cricketer and performed for the country in the past and he and other players (Sarfraz and other dropped players) can still be considered provided they meet the laid down criteria of performance in the team selection in future."

