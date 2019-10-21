UrduPoint.com
Misbah-ul-Haq Announced Squad For Upcoming Tour In Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:54 PM

Misbah-ul-Haq announced squad for upcoming tour in Australia

Chief selector cum Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced the squad for the upcoming tour in Australia which featured the comeback of bowler Mohammad Irfan and saw Mohammad Rizwan replace former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Chief selector cum Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced the squad for the upcoming tour in Australia which featured the comeback of bowler Mohammad Irfan and saw Mohammad Rizwan replace former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.Uncapped prolific opener Abid Ali and experienced left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti were named in the squad, while middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and fast-bowler Imran Khan Senior were recalled for World Test Championship matches.Musa Khan was also included in the T20I side along with uncapped middle-order batsman Khushdil Shah and wrist spinner Usman Qadir, and lanky fast bowler Mohammad Irfan made a comeback as well.

Hasan Ali was ruled out of the tour due to back injury while Shaheen Shah Afridi named only for Tests after injury comeback"Our aim is to move up the Test rankings and begin the Test Championship strong.

There is a need to play a different brand of cricket, the balance of the squads is reflective of us having options to play aggressive, attacking cricket" said Misbah while announcing the squad.T20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Muhhamad Amir, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, and Wahab Riaz.Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafique, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah.

