Misbah-ul-Haq named Pakistan head coach and chief selector

Former captain peaked to No.1 in ICC T20I batting rankings and also climbed to sixth in ICC Test and seventh in ICC ODI Rankings during his 16-year international career

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th September, 2019) Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq was today confirmed as Pakistan men’s national team head coach in all three formats on a three-year contract.

In line with the PCB’s commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels, Misbah was also named as the Chairman of Selectors with head coaches of the six first-class Cricket Association sides as his fellow selectors.

Misbah was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel that comprised Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket, PCB) following a robust recruitment process.

On the recommendation of Misbah, the PCB also named two-time former head coach and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Waqar Younis as bowling coach of the national side on a three-year contract.

Both the national team appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani.

The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from 27 September to 9 October. The duo’s first series in the World Test Championship will be in Australia when Pakistan will play in Brisbane (21-25 November), followed by a day/night Test in Adelaide (29 November-3 December).

Misbah and Waqar have previously worked as a pair from May 2014 to April 2016 with the former as captain and the latter as head coach.

The 45-year-old Misbah, who retired from international cricket in May 2017, said: “It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past. It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket.

“I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket.

“We have some of the most talented and exciting cricketers, and I will like to help them train and prepare in such a way that they can play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly. I am aware this will require a change in the dressing room culture but if we have to compete consistently at the highest level, we have to embrace these modern day requirements.

“We need to understand this is a performance-oriented world and only those Pakistan players have thrived in the past who have taken the pride in donning the star and crest on their chests by delivering every time they have stepped on to the field.

“That’s the way I have played my cricket all through my career and this will not change in my new role.

“I am excited to once again have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Waqar Younis in my corner as a bowling coach. We have exciting young fast bowlers in our ranks and there is no better person than Waqar to transform them into modern day stars.

“Both Waqar and I had a candid and frank discussion and we discussed and agreed on a number of things, including roles and responsibilities as well as how to take things forward.

“As I prepare to begin a new phase in my career, I want to thank my family, friends, former team-mates, the PCB and my club, departmental and franchise sides for supporting me in my journey.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We are delighted to have someone of Misbah-ul-Haq’s leadership, skill and stature taking on the responsibility of our national team.

At the same time, I want to thank all the local and foreign candidates who offered their services, but the panel unanimously put their weight behind Misbah as it believed he was a perfect fit for the dual assignments due to his understanding, knowledge and demands of Pakistan cricket across all the three formats of the game.

“The concept of a head coach also being a chief selector is an innovative one and a new introduction to our system. But, while the PCB has further empowered Misbah, it has also put more responsibility on his shoulders as he will now be solely responsible and accountable for his side’s performances. As always, PCB checks and balances will remain.

“Furthermore, it strategically integrates nicely with our revamped domestic structure where the six head coaches of the first-class sides will also be the selectors. They will provide regular feedback and updates to Misbah on the local players that will assist him in his preparations and planning. Besides, this will also ensure meritocracy in team selections and more onus on the head coaches for their assessments.

“Exciting times are ahead for the national cricket team, which will feature in the World Test Championship, Asia Cup T20 in 2020 and back-to-back ICC T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021. The PCB has no doubts that under Misbah’s vision and guidance, the team will perform strongly and will succeed in transforming our talented players into world-class performers.”

Background on Misbah-ul-Haq:

As a player:

· In ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, his peak position was sixth in October 2013

· In ICC Player Rankings for ODI Batsmen, his peak position was seventh in July 2013

· In ICC Player Rankings for T20I Batsmen, he reached number-one in April 2008, and stayed there for 313 days

· Struck the fastest half-century in Test history off just 21 balls against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014

· Equalled the then fastest Test century world record by reaching his century from just 56 balls in the same innings

· Only player to make three scores of 99 in Test cricket

· Scored most ODI runs without a century (5,122), hitting 42 half-centuries in the process

· Played in three ICC T20 World Cups and was part of the 2009 victorious team

· Played in the ICC Cricket World Cups 2011 and 2015, scoring a total of 598 runs at an average of 49.83

Feats he achieved:

· Captained the Pakistan national team in 56 Tests – more than anyone else

· Only captain to lead Pakistan to Test series victory in the West Indies

· Won 26 Tests as captain, more than any other Pakistan captain; lost 19 and drew 11

· Led Pakistan to the number-one position in the ICC Test Championship in 2016 and held that position for two months

· Captained in eight T20Is, winning six and losing two

· Captained in 87 ODIs, winning 45 and losing 39 with two tied and one no-result

· Won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2016 “for inspiring his side to play the game in its true spirit, at the same time lifting the Pakistan cricket team from number four to number one on the ICC Test team rankings. Remarkably, this was achieved without playing any Test matches in his home country”

· Captained Islamabad United to their first HBL PSL title in 2016