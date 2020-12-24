UrduPoint.com
Misbahul Haq Parts Ways With Islamabad United

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, has announced this decision regarding Misbahul Haq due to his commitment with Pakistan’s national team.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq parted ways with Islamabad United franchise in the upcoming 6th edition of Pakistan Super League, the latest reports say.

Misbahul Haq has taken this decision for his commitment with the national team.

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi made this announcement on Twitter.

He wrote: “On behalf of ISLU [Islamabad United], I would like to thank Misbah for his immense contribution to the team. He captained us to 2 PSL trophies & was a mentor/coach in all seasons. We wish him the best in his professional as well as personal life. Kaptaan [captain], you’ll be Red Forever,”.

In a statement issued to the media, Islamabad United said: “ISLU will not be renewing Misbah’s already expired head coach contract given his commitments with the national team.

We thank him for his great contribution to ISLU. We wish him the very best of luck with the Flag of Pakistan National Team,”.

At this moment, Misbah is with the national team touring New Zealand.

Previously, Misbah served as captain of Islamabad United in first three seasons. The United emerged as two times champion under the captaincy of Misbahul Haq.

In Pakistan’s test cricket history, he emerged as successful Test captain as he led the team to number-one in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings.

