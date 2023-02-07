Mlaba pass Deepti to grab second position in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :South Africa left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has overtaken India's Deepti Sharma to grab second position among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

She displayed a fine performance against India in the final of the South Africa Tri-series which also featured the West Indies, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Mlaba grabbed two for 16 in the final in East London to finish with six wickets in the Tri-Series which came at just 8.66 runs apiece and she conceded just 3.25 runs per over to move to a career-best 753 rating points, just 10 points behind England's Sophie Ecclestone, another left-arm spinner.

One more spinner to make impressive gains is India's Sneh Rana, who has advanced four places to a career-best sixth position after taking two for 21 in the Tri-Series final.

South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon is the main mover with the bat, following her unbeaten 57 in the final, which also won her the Player of the Match award.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur (up one place to 10th), Deepti Sharma (up two places to 23rd) and Harleen Deol (up 20 places to 110th) are among those to move up the list for batters in the last update to the rankings ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The upcoming 10-team tournament in South Africa could see several possibilities as the best in the world compete across three venues in South Africa.

Australia batters Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney are looking at potential milestones. McGrath could achieve the highest points tally by a batter in the women's T20I batting rankings as she is just 40 adrift of Charlotte Edwards's record of 843 achieved in June 2009. Mooney could become only the second Australian to reach 800 batting rating points after McGrath.

Among bowlers, Ecclestone and Mlaba could get to 800 rating points, which only Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt has managed to do so far, touching 806 rating points in 2018.