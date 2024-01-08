Open Menu

Mohammad Rizwan Named Vice-captain For Pakistan's T20 Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2024 | 01:25 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) officially declared the vice-captain for the national T20 team, the sources privy to the development said on Monday.

The sources said that Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan T20 team.

Mohammad Rizwan is set to assume the responsibilities of the vice-captaincy during the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand, which consists of five matches.

The T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to kick off on January 12. Pakistani players, who recently participated in the Test series in Australia, have arrived in New Zealand.

It is important to note that Shadab Khan was the previous vice-captain of the national T20 team. However, following the relinquishment of the captaincy by Babar Azam, the Pakistan Cricket Board appointed Shoaib Malik as the captain of the national T20 team.

