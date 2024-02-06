Mohsin Naqvi Elected PCB Chairman
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.
The election was conducted by Election Commissioner Shah Khawar during a special meeting
of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium
here on Tuesday.
The incumbent PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while chairing the BoG, said, “I am deeply honoured
and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I
am thankful for trust and confidence reposed in me.
“I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism
in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.
”
The following members attended the special meeting of the BoG:
1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)
2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)
3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK
4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali
5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana
6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur
7. Mr Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited
8. Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited
9. Mr Javed Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan
10. Mr Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television
11. Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (Non-voting member)
