Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Elected PCB Chairman

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.

The election was conducted by Election Commissioner Shah Khawar during a special meeting

of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium

here on Tuesday.

The incumbent PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while chairing the BoG, said, “I am deeply honoured

and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I

am thankful for trust and confidence reposed in me.

“I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism

in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.

The following members attended the special meeting of the BoG:

1. Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

2. Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)

3. Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK

4. Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali

5. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana

6. Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur

7. Mr Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

8. Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited

9. Mr Javed Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan

10. Mr Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television

11. Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (Non-voting member)

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Bank Sajjad Ali Gas Government

Recent Stories

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

8 minutes ago
 President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln ..

President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyh ..

8 minutes ago
 Two citizen looted at gunpoint

Two citizen looted at gunpoint

8 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical ..

Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7

7 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

7 minutes ago
Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine ..

Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv

7 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investme ..

Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investment cooperation

7 minutes ago
 UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked ..

UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked losses narrow

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

7 minutes ago
 Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at ..

Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at 4.35 pct

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports