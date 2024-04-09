Mohsin Naqvi For PCB-HEC Nexus To Promote College Cricket
Muhammad Rameez Published April 09, 2024 | 09:51 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has urged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to extend support to the PCB in designing an inter-collegiate tournament which reflects aspirations of a cricket-hungry nation.
In a message on the successful conduct of the PCB-backed Inter-Collegiate Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 here on Tuesday, he said the HEC needed to demonstrate the proactive approach towards promotion of cricket it has pursued in the past.
The PCB Inter-Collegiate Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 concluded with the Islamabad-leg won by IMPCC H-8/4 in the final against Westminster, Lahore-leg clinched by Punjab College with win against Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Karachi-leg bagged by Jinnah College by overcoming Government College 36-B Landhi in the final. A total of 63 matches were played over 20 days with eight matches broadcast live by the Pakistan Television Corporation.
The PCB Chairman also sought generous assistance from the commercial partners, adding that they were the backbone of sports and vital to sustainability of any sport.
Promising more teams, venues, cities, incentives and rewards after successful conduct of the inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 Cup 2024, Mohsin Naqvi said “The PCB aims to fill cricket venues with activities to provide opportunities for youngsters to consider pursuing a career in cricket. It is my firm commitment that the PCB will organize an even more robust college tournament next year. With persistence and continuity, we will reach a stage where college cricket will reclaim its status as the breeding ground for high-quality cricketers."
On the immediate success of tournament, Naqvi said selection of a significant number of players by district teams is high watermark of the event, adding that these players would have missed out on this opportunity if it weren't for this tournament. He said Inter-Collegiate Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 is a significant achievement and a strong testament to its place and value in the Pakistan cricket calendar.
