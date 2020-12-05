MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third surgery

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who has not raced since fracturing his arm at the start of the 2020 season, will remain in hospital following a third operation this week, his team said Saturday

Marquez, 27, underwent further surgery Thursday as a result of the slow healing of his humerus bone he broke at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in July.

The latest operation in Madrid lasted eight hours and involved replacing the original plate that was inserted into his right arm, as well as a bone graft.

His "post-operative clinical situation has been deemed satisfactory by his medical team," Honda said in a statement.

"However, the cultures obtained during the pseudarthrosis surgery have confirmed that there was a previous infection in the fracture, which will see Marquez undergo specific antibiotic treatment in the coming weeks."Marquez was first operated on after his fall in Jerez, initially being declared fit for the following race before eventually dropping out of qualifying.

He had a second operation in August after an accident caused by opening a sliding door at his home, which damaged a titanium plate inserted into his right arm during the first surgery.