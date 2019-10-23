UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mudassar Arain Elected South Asian Netball Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Mudassar Arain elected South Asian Netball Secretary

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Razak Arain was elected as the Secretary General of the South Asian body on Wednesday for a term of two years 2019 to 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Razak Arain was elected as the Secretary General of the South Asian body on Wednesday for a term of two years 2019 to 2021.

The general council meeting of the South Asian Netball Federation was held at Kathmandu, Nepal in which office bearers were elected for the next two years, said a press release issued here.

Mohan Bahadur Basnet of Nepal was elected as president of the South Asian Netball Federation (SANF). Other elected members included Senior Vice President, Hari Om (India); Vice President, Fazna Jaleel (Maldives); Joint Secretary,� Deepak Lamba ( Nepal) and Treasurer, Shazia Yousaf (Pakistan).

The members of the Executive�Committee compromise Qamarul islam (Bangladesh) and Amit Kumar (India).

The South Asian Netball Federation also announced the Calendar for 2020-2011 in which three international events would be held.

South Asian Men and Women Netball Championship, South Asian Youth Boys and Girls Netball Championship and South Asian Junior Girls Under 16 Netball Championship.

The South Asian Men and Women Netball Championship 2020 was allotted to India while the South Asian Youth Boys and Girls Netball Championship 2021 would be hosted by Pakistan.

The South Asian Junior Girls U16 Netball Championship 2021 would be played in Nepal.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Kathmandu Maldives Nepal Women 2019 2020 Asia Qamarul Islam

Recent Stories

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platele ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

13 minutes ago

CarFirst, IHIG join hands for promotion of domesti ..

9 minutes ago

Africa Interested in Russia's Mi-17, Mi-35 Chopper ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Deals Sealed at SPIEF With Russian Telecom ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.