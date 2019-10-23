Mudassar Arain elected South Asian Netball Secretary

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Razak Arain was elected as the Secretary General of the South Asian body on Wednesday for a term of two years 2019 to 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Razak Arain was elected as the Secretary General of the South Asian body on Wednesday for a term of two years 2019 to 2021.

The general council meeting of the South Asian Netball Federation was held at Kathmandu, Nepal in which office bearers were elected for the next two years, said a press release issued here.

Mohan Bahadur Basnet of Nepal was elected as president of the South Asian Netball Federation (SANF). Other elected members included Senior Vice President, Hari Om (India); Vice President, Fazna Jaleel (Maldives); Joint Secretary,� Deepak Lamba ( Nepal) and Treasurer, Shazia Yousaf (Pakistan).

The members of the Executive�Committee compromise Qamarul islam (Bangladesh) and Amit Kumar (India).

The South Asian Netball Federation also announced the Calendar for 2020-2011 in which three international events would be held.

South Asian Men and Women Netball Championship, South Asian Youth Boys and Girls Netball Championship and South Asian Junior Girls Under 16 Netball Championship.

The South Asian Men and Women Netball Championship 2020 was allotted to India while the South Asian Youth Boys and Girls Netball Championship 2021 would be hosted by Pakistan.

The South Asian Junior Girls U16 Netball Championship 2021 would be played in Nepal.