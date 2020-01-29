UrduPoint.com
Muguruza Beats Pavlyuchenkova To Reach Australian Open Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:30 AM

Muguruza beats Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semis

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Unseeded Garbine Muguruza reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time and a clash with Simona Halep after defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, underlined her return to form with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over the 30th seed.

