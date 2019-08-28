UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Becomes 1st Pak Baseball Player To Get Scholarship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:51 PM

Muhammad becomes 1st Pak baseball player to get scholarship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan U-15 baseball team player Syed Muhammad Shah was declared the Best Hitter of the U-15 Asian Baseball Championship and on the basis of his performance, National University of sports Taichung, Chinese Taipei nominated him for full Scholarship and Sponsorship.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball told APP here on Wednesday Pak team which returned home finished sixth in the U15 Asian championship held in Chinese Taipei and young Syed Muhammad impressed with skills and talent during the event. Pak team on its return home was welcomed by the Secretary, PFB ,Sheikh Mazhar Ahmad, officials and a large number of fans at the airport.

"Pak team exhibited fine performance amid presence of top notch like Japan, hosts Chinese Taipei ,South Korea and China and our young but inexperienced players dazzled with fine show playing against fancied teams of the event," he said. Japan won the event in which Chinese Taipei got second with South Korea taking third place and China finishing at fourth with Philippines claiming fifth position.

Behind Pakistan were Indonesia and Hong Kong at seventh and eight position.

The young but inexperienced players of Pakistan fought against the opposing teams, he added.

He said Syed Muhammad who was adjudged the best hitter of the event was also nominated for full Scholarship and sponsorship by National Sports University.

"He has created country's baseball history becoming the first Pakistani athlete who has been awarded a full scholarship to study abroad at a university," said Fakhar adding "Another Pak player Zeeshan Amin was named the best outfielder of the tournament." Meanwhile, Shaukat Javed Chairman, PFB, Mohammad Mohsin Khan Senior Vice President, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, Secretary and other officials of PBF have congratulated the Pakistani players, especially Syed Mohammad and Zeeshan Amin.

"All of our players who were inexperienced compared to the other participating teams of the competition struck encouraging performance and Syed Muhammad and Zeeshan Amin who are the asset of Pakistan baseball showcased their talent by demonstrating high quality baseball against top sides of Asia ",said Shaukat Javed in his message to the President, PFB.

