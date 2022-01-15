Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicking pictures with female fans

(@FahadShabbir)

The wicket-keeper batsman says that there are many personal things and he has also a personal reason like any other player.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) National cricketer Muhammad Rizwan has disclosed the reasons for not clicking pictures with the female fans.

In an interview that went viral on social media, Muhammad Rizwan says that it is not about being shy but is a person thing.

He said that there are some personal things and every player has their own personal reasons, so not clicking picture with the female fans is his personal reason.

Muhammad Rizwan says that he respects women a lot and doesn't consider himself "worthy" of being photographed with "mothers and sisters" even if they ask for it.

"The worth of these women is very high to me and I wish that mothers and sisters who are my fans would not be offended by this," he added.