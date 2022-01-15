UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rizwan Discloses Reason Behind Not Clicking Pictures With Female Fans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicking pictures with female fans

The wicket-keeper batsman says that there are many personal things and he has also a personal reason like any other player.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) National cricketer Muhammad Rizwan has disclosed the reasons for not clicking pictures with the female fans.

In an interview that went viral on social media, Muhammad Rizwan says that it is not about being shy but is a person thing.

He said that there are some personal things and every player has their own personal reasons, so not clicking picture with the female fans is his personal reason.

Muhammad Rizwan says that he respects women a lot and doesn't consider himself "worthy" of being photographed with "mothers and sisters" even if they ask for it.

"The worth of these women is very high to me and I wish that mothers and sisters who are my fans would not be offended by this," he added.

Related Topics

Social Media Women

Recent Stories

New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcan ..

New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

11 minutes ago
 Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

11 minutes ago
 Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intendin ..

Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intending farmers on wheat production ..

11 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peaceke ..

Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peacekeeping mission

11 minutes ago
 Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'system ..

Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'systematic'

20 minutes ago
 Bipin Rawat turned Kashmir valley into a hell, Mus ..

Bipin Rawat turned Kashmir valley into a hell, Mushaal

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.