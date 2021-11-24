UrduPoint.com

Mukhtar Brace Lifts Nashville In MLS Cup Playoffs

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Hany Mukhtar scored twice to lift Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Tuesday and into the second round of Major League Soccer's MLS Cup playoffs.

Third-seeded Nashville booked an Eastern Conference semi-final clash with second-seeded Philadelphia on Sunday.

As so often this season, Nashville fell behind, but rallied on the back of German midfielder Mukhtar.

US international Daryl Dike put Orlando up early, heading in a corner kick in the 14th minute.

But Nashville responded, a shot from Mukhtar deflecting off Orlando's Antonio Carlos and arching into the goal over keeper Pedro Gallese in the 21st minute.

Mukhtar struck again in the 74th minute, collecting the ball in midfield and beating two defenders before firing a low shot past Gallese to the delight of the Nashville crowd.

Jhonder Cadiz capped the scoring for Nashville in second-half stoppage time.

Later Tuesday, the Seattle Sounders hosted Real Salt Lake in a Western Conference first-round match, with the winners advancing to a conference semi-final against Sporting Kansas City.

The conference semi-finals get underway on Thursday when Western Conference top seeds Colorado, who had a first-round bye, host Portland.

Eastern Conference top seeds New England, who won their first Supporters' Shield as the team topping the regular-season table, host New York City FC on November 30.

