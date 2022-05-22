UrduPoint.com

Musakhel Club Bannu Wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games Volleyball Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Musakhel Club Bannu wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games Volleyball title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Musakhel Volleyball Club Bannu clinched the trophy of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games Volleyball Championship after defeating strong Lakki Marwat team in the final played at Bannu sports Complex on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games organized by Directorate General of Sports in different districts.

Volleyball is the key event along with Kabaddi being played in all districts.

In the final, Musakhel Club defeated Lakki Marwat Club. Teams from Bannu District and Lakki Marwat District participated in volleyball. Master Wali Ayaz, a veteran volleyball player was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the players.

Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Former District Sports Officer Anwar Rasheed, International Volleyball Player Habib Ullah Wazir, DSO Azmat Ali Shah, DSO Tank Adil Shah, Chief Coach Directorate General Sports Shafqatullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, DSO Habib Ullah and District Volleyball Association Secretary Shad Muhammad Khan were also present on the occasion.

Master Wali Ayaz and others paid tribute to Director General Sports Khalid Khan, Director Sports Azizullah Jan and Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch for organizing traditional games and said that holding traditional games in rural areas would bring in new players. The efforts of the Directorate of Sports to revive the traditional games are commendable, he added.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kabaddi Lakki Marwat Tank Jamshed Sunday Event All From Coach

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

7 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

16 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.