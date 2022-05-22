Musakhel Club Bannu wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games Volleyball title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Musakhel Volleyball Club Bannu clinched the trophy of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games Volleyball Championship after defeating strong Lakki Marwat team in the final played at Bannu sports Complex on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games organized by Directorate General of Sports in different districts.

Volleyball is the key event along with Kabaddi being played in all districts.

In the final, Musakhel Club defeated Lakki Marwat Club. Teams from Bannu District and Lakki Marwat District participated in volleyball. Master Wali Ayaz, a veteran volleyball player was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the players.

Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Former District Sports Officer Anwar Rasheed, International Volleyball Player Habib Ullah Wazir, DSO Azmat Ali Shah, DSO Tank Adil Shah, Chief Coach Directorate General Sports Shafqatullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, DSO Habib Ullah and District Volleyball Association Secretary Shad Muhammad Khan were also present on the occasion.

Master Wali Ayaz and others paid tribute to Director General Sports Khalid Khan, Director Sports Azizullah Jan and Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch for organizing traditional games and said that holding traditional games in rural areas would bring in new players. The efforts of the Directorate of Sports to revive the traditional games are commendable, he added.