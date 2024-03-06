Naqvi for making Pindi Cricket Stadium a World Class Arena

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2024 | 06:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to revamp the Pindi Cricket Stadium into a World Class Arena Chairman, so that the fans can enjoy the best of cricket at the venue.

Naqvi paid a visit at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday and reviewed facilities for cricket fans at the venue.

Naqvi called for an up-gradation plan for the Stadium and also directed for soon implementation of it to make Pindi Cricket Stadium a world class arena.

He also urged to improve facilities at enclosures of the Stadium. Permanent seats should be installed at the venue instead of temporary ones and ground condition must also be improved, he said.

He visited different domains of the stadium and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials for improving the facilities at the arena.

Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer also gave a briefing at the venue while Chief Selector Wahab Riaz was also present on the occasion.

