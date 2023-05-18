Narowal all set to host national T-10 match on May 28

A national-level friendly T-10 match will be played at the newly-built Narowal Cricket Ground on May 28 for which the district administration in collaboration with a PCB team has made elaborate arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):A national-level friendly T-10 match will be played at the newly-built Narowal Cricket Ground on May 28 for which the district administration in collaboration with a PCB team has made elaborate arrangements.

Chairing a review-meeting, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed the quarters concerned to complete all the arrangements by May 22 as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was likely to be the chief guest on the occasion for the soft launch of Narowal Sports City.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman (via Zoom), District Police Officer (DPO) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Narowal, Director PTV Sports and other relevant stakeholders.

The Narowal Sports City has 14 stadiums and sports courts such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis and badminton, besides other games including swimming pools.

Besides other dignitaries, members of the parliament and retired cricketers would be invited to witness the cricket match of leading national-level players, to be broadcast live by PTV Sports.

"The key objective of this activity is to provide the best platform to the youth of the country," the minister said, who believed the youth had immense potential to transform the country.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi informed the participants that all arrangements had been finalized regarding the T-10 match pitch and the ground.

He said a special team of PCB had been deployed at the spot which had completed the technical matters of the match.

The meeting also decided that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would start the advertisement one week before the match, and all steps would be taken to facilitate the spectators and players.

It noted that last time over 10,000 spectators were present at the ground, and on May 28 the number was expected to exceed the previous figure.

Since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, several initiatives have been taken for the youth and the construction of a 250-mini sports complexes across the country at the district level as part of the PM Youth Initiatives to provide basic facilities to the youth.