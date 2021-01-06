Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likely to be dropped from South Africa home test series

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 6th, 2021) Fast bowler Naseem Shah, spinner Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood were likely to dropped from the upcoming South Africa series, the sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan team management, the sources said, was going to take this decision for not performing in the latest series.

They said that these three players were likely to be “not included” for South Africa tour.

According to the reports, Shan Masood made just 10 runs in his four innings of two Tests against New Zealand.

Gohar who remained wicketless in the final Test who finished with figures 159-0 while Naseem took just four wickets in two match Test series. Shah did not get any wicket in the 2nd Test.

Haris Sohail is also under pressure.

The sources said that fast bowler Hasan, middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel and opener Imam-ul-Haq were likely to replace the three above said players. There is no chance of comeback for veteran batsman Asad Shafiq.