Nasrullah Khan Wins Senior Amateur Golf Title At 30th COAS Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Brig. Nasrullah Khan Warraich of the Rawalpindi Golf Club (RGC) won senior amateur net category with a score of 142 at the 30th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) championship played at the iconic RGC

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Imtiaz Shahid (HI M) was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners.

Scheduled from the 10th to the 15th of October 2023, the 30th COAS Open Golf Championship saw over 700 talented male and female golfers from across the country in action. They compete in various categories, including professionals, seniors, amateurs, veterans, and women.

The other winners included Brig Shoaib Kiyani, Muhammad Aslam, Sumair Ashraf, Naseer Raja, Colonel Asif Mehdi, and Shahid Warraich. In the Ladies Category Ramsha Ijaz, Barkha Ijaz and Hamna Amjad were the winners.

In the amateur category, Mohammad Shoaib and Amir Farooq were successful while Senior Professional category was won by Muhammad Tariq.

Junior professional category bagged by Muda Khan while Shabbir Iqbal and Muhammad Munir won first and second position respectively in the professional category.

The President RGC hailed the services of ground staff, national scorer Faiz Rasool and RGC Secretary Brig Zahid Hussain.

