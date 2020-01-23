UrduPoint.com
Nation Has High Hopes From Babar, Haris: Yasir Hameed

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:27 PM

Nation has high hopes from Babar, Haris: Yasir Hameed

Former Test Cricketer Yasir Hameed Thursday praised Babar Azam and Haris Rauf saying the nation had high hopes from the talented youngsters

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Former Test Cricketer Yasir Hameed Thursday praised Babar Azam and Haris Rauf saying the nation had high hopes from the talented youngsters.

"Young budding players were coming to fore in the Pakistan team. Babar had been performing superb with the bat while Harris Rauf was the future star of Pakistan cricket," he said here at the inauguration of 'Welcome Bangladesh Madrasa Cricket Tournament.' Speaking about the upcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh Twenty20 series, Yasir said the team had become strong with the inclusion of experienced cricketers Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez, .

Bangladesh would play three T20s against the hosts on January 24, 25 and 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Yasir, who scored 1,491 runs in 25 Tests, lauded the Bangladesh team for touring Pakistan for T20s and said Lahore's pitch was great for batting and players would enjoy playing there.

"Bangladesh team play cricket throughout the year and is a good team.

We should not take them easy," he said.

Yasir, who scored 2,028 runs in 56 ODIs, said the T20s between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be a treat to watch. "Lahore's crowd is great and the atmosphere of the stadium will be excellent," he said.

He said Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad should have gotten more chances. "Giving only two matches to them was not enough. Umar and Ahmed should get two to three series before the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup," he said.

To a question, he said he was ready to render his services for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) if gets a chance.

Yasir said Peshawar Zalmi hosts Madrasa League annually and urged other franchisees to also promote these tournaments.

The Islamabad Madrasa students welcomed the Tigers by holding a 'Welcome Bangladesh Madrasa Cricket Tournament'. Yasir also reached out to encourage the students and opened the tournament and clicked pictures with players.

