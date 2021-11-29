National inter-department Netball championship begins

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Inter-Department Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation and in collaboration with Pakistan sports board and Sindh Netball Association started at PSB Coaching Center Karachi.

The championship was inaugurated by MNA Osama Qadri and Chairman Madicam Khalil Naini Talwala.

President of Netball Federation Mudassar Arain, Secretary Syed Gohar Raza, Vice President and DG WAPDA Assurance Muhammad Musharraf Khan, Muhammad Riaz and others were also present on the occasion, according to a communiqu�.

The inaugural match was played between Pakistan Army and Pakistan WAPDA. Pakistan Army won by 25 to 22. In the second match, Pakistan Air Force defeated Pakistan Army by 32 goals to 29.

In the third match, Pakistan WAPDA defeated Pakistan Navy by 25 goals to 21.

The matches were played by Anwar Ahmed, Yasir Javed, Aftab Iqbal,Mohammad Imran, Shahid Amin, Adnan Ghauri, Samad Masood, Shazia Yousaf, Hamna Mudassir, Hadia Saeed, Nisha Sultan, Esha Saad, Mahin Aleem, Zara Tahir, Iqra Shafiq, Hafsa and Fatima.

