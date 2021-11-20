National inter-departmental men Netball championship from November 29

Pakistan Netball Federation is going to organize National Inter-Department Men Netball Championship 2021 starting from November 29 at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi, in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board & Sindh Netball Association

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation is going to organize National Inter-Department Men Netball Championship 2021 starting from November 29 at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi, in collaboration with Pakistan sports board & Sindh Netball Association.

Six affiliated departmental teams will take part in the championship including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police and Pakistan Railways.

Pakistan Army will defend the title in the Championship, according to a communique.

Manager's meeting of the participating teams will be held on November 28 at 5.00 p.m. in which draws of the championship will be taken out.

The final match will be played on December 01.