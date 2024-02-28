Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 08:12 PM

A total of seven matches were decided on the opening day of Sarsabz 43rd National Kabaddi Championship here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

The 5-day championship was inaugurated by Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana who is also the Secretary, World Kabaddi Federation.

The 5-day championship was inaugurated by Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana who is also the Secretary, World Kabaddi Federation.

In the matches played, Wapda beat POF Wah by 34-16 points; Higher education Commission (HEC) outplayed Islamabad by 31-11 points; Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 36-19 points; Pakistan Army downed Sindh by 14-25 points; Police was victorious over Gilgit Baltistan by 12-26 points and POF Wah edged Balochistan by 8-25 points.

Meanwhile KP and Punjab got a walkover against Railway and Sindh, respectively.

The fixtures for Thursday include Pakistan Police vs Islamabad, HEC vs Gilgit Baltistan, Army vs Punjab, PAF vs Railway, Balochistan vs Wapda, Police Vs HEC and Islamabad vs GB.

