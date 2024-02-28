National Kabaddi C'ship Kicks Off
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 08:12 PM
A total of seven matches were decided on the opening day of Sarsabz 43rd National Kabaddi Championship here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A total of seven matches were decided on the opening day of Sarsabz 43rd National Kabaddi Championship here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.
The 5-day championship was inaugurated by Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana who is also the Secretary, World Kabaddi Federation.
In the matches played, Wapda beat POF Wah by 34-16 points; Higher education Commission (HEC) outplayed Islamabad by 31-11 points; Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 36-19 points; Pakistan Army downed Sindh by 14-25 points; Police was victorious over Gilgit Baltistan by 12-26 points and POF Wah edged Balochistan by 8-25 points.
Meanwhile KP and Punjab got a walkover against Railway and Sindh, respectively.
The fixtures for Thursday include Pakistan Police vs Islamabad, HEC vs Gilgit Baltistan, Army vs Punjab, PAF vs Railway, Balochistan vs Wapda, Police Vs HEC and Islamabad vs GB.
Recent Stories
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
More Stories From Sports
-
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare10 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard48 minutes ago
-
PTF's National Training Centre achieves ITF White Recognition Status14 minutes ago
-
Japan target Olympic gold after beating North Korea to qualify54 minutes ago
-
Root back in top 3 of ICC Rankings8 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
Tri-Cricket Series, DG Sports XI beat Sports Writers by 11 runs4 hours ago
-
FIFA Series friendlies to commence in March1 hour ago
-
HEC Inter-Varsity Boys Tug of War Championship begins in City5 hours ago
-
National Bodybuilding C'ship on Thursday5 hours ago
-
KP Food Safety, Halal Food Authority's big action in Peshawar5 hours ago
-
Mohammed Nawaz has yet to perform: Shan Masood1 hour ago