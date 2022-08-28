UrduPoint.com

National Sports Policy To Be Finalised In Consultation With All Stakeholders: Mazari

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari said on Sunday that the Federal government would work in conjunction with all stakeholders to finalise the new National Sports Policy.

"The new Sports Policy is aimed at promoting and improving standard of sports in the county and for that input from all stakeholders is a must. Hence, we will take them on board before giving it a final shape," Mazari told APP.

The former IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza time and again had vowed to introduce the new Sports Policy but it never got materialized, as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and National Sports Federations were not on the same page. But Mazari said he had taken charge of the office to put things on track.

"I'm here to deliver. I want an inclusive sports policy that has ownership and involvement of all the stakeholders. I have asked Secretary IPC to keep everyone on board for that. No one should complain that their input was not taken while formulating the policy rather they should feel honoured that they have a say in the overall development and promotion of sports in the county," he said.

The minister believed that the more input the National Sports Federations, sports associations, POA and other stakeholders would give, the better the policy would be.

"Then, we will take this inclusive sports policy to the cabinet for approval. Hopefully, it will get a go ahead signal from there soon" he said. To a question about differences between the previous government and POA, Mazari said Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan became POA President through an election process. "I believe in close working relations between PSB and POA for the betterment of sports in the county. The PSB and POA are on the same page. I also had a fruitful meeting with both POA secretary and president. I told them that we all are working on the same agenda which is to make Pakistan's name shine at all forums so we all should work jointly on it." Speaking about the performance of Pakistani athletes in the recently-held Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games, he said it was heartening that Pakistani athletes has started to excel at the international level. "I'm very much satisfied with the performance of the athletes who raised the country's flag at the Commonwealth Games. However, I was expecting more from the athletes in Islamic Games at Konya but unfortunately some of our players got injured. Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt was also not fully fit due to an injury. Had he been fully fit he would have repeated his Commonwealth Games' feat in the Islamic Games."

