National squad for Zimbabwe tour returns negative twice in COVID-19 testing

Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Taj Wali, Irfanullah Shah, Waqas Maqsood and Sameen Gul also joined the Test squad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Pont News-April 10th, 2021) The Zimbabwe bound national squad who had joined bio-secure bubble ahead of training camp for Zimbabwe tour tested negative for COVID-19 tests.

The players returned negative twice in COVID-19.

The players will start training at the Gaddafi Stadium this afternoon. Six additional players and supporting staff also tested positive for Coronavirus.

The XI players including Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Tabish Khan, Sajid Khan, and Zahid Mahmood had gathered

It may be mentionied here that Pakistan is due to play the only Test against Zimbabwe. They will depart for the tour on April 21.