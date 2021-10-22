National taekwondo team returns home after securing 3rd position in Fajr Open

Pakistan Taekwondo team reached back after securing the third position in Fajr Open held in Tehran, Iran

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team reached back after securing the third position in Fajr Open held in Tehran, Iran.

Officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association & Pakistan Taekwondo Federation welcomed the team at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to media Manager of team Shiraz Asif, 17 nations participated in the Fajr Open. The host country Iran took the first position whereas Turkey got second. Haroon Khan of Pakistan won 2 silver medals and Shahzaib won a bronze medal. Haroon lost -58 kg category's final to Muhammad Sadiq of Iran.

On arrival Haroon said the best players from the world participated in Fajr Open which was a great learning exposure for us, during the event, we had chances to meet our contemporaries and professional coaches which will benefit us in our upcoming Chief of Army Staff G-1 Taekwondo Championship event next month.

National team's coach Shahzada Muhammad Asif said he was satisfied with players' performances against top players at Fajr Open. There was an immense talent of Taekwondo in Pakistan which needed government patronage. "We are thankful to President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col. (R) Waseem Janjua & CEO Combaxx sports Omar Saeed for arranging all facilities for this event", he said.