National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship to commence from Tuesday

Six women umpires to officiate as many group matches, Players will get PKR10,000 as match fee; winning team to pocket PKR500,000

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Six women umpires will officiate as many group matches in the National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship, which commences from Tuesday with a match-up between Bismah Maroof-led PCB Challengers and Rameen Shamim-led PCB Blasters.

Afia Amin will be officiating the tournament opener. The other five women umpires are: Humairah Farah, Shakila Rafiq, Riffat Mustafa, Nazia Nazir and Sabahat Rasheed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) YouTube channel will live stream the final, which will be played on 26 September, and provide live score updates for all seven matches on the PCB website.

This will not only attract more fans towards women’s cricket but also encourage girls and women to take up the game as a serious career option.

The triangular one-day tournament, in which 42 players will feature, will help the women cricketers gear up for what will be a jam-packed cricket season with international commitments seeing them play Bangladesh in October and November, Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Asia Cup for ‘A’ Teams in October, England in December in the seventh round of ICC Women’s Championship and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in February and March next year.

The winner will pocket PKR500,000 and the runners-up team will be collecting a cheque of PKR250,000.

In addition to this, for the first time, each player will be paid PKR10,000 as match fee, while Kookaburra cricket ball will be used for the event to be played on a double-league basis.

The three-team tournament will also provide opportunities to the women umpires to enhance their skillset by getting more on-field experience under their belts.

All matches, including the final on 26 September, will be played at Lahore Gymkhana Ground and will start at 9.30am.

Schedule for National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship:

Date Time Match Venue 17-Sep-19 9:30 AM PCB CHALLENGERS v PCB BLASTERS Lahore Gymkhana Ground 18-Sep-19 9:30 AM PCB DYNAMITES v PCB BLASTERS Lahore Gymkhana Ground 20-Sep-19 9:30 AM 0pt; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';">PCB DYNAMITES v PCB CHALLENGERS Lahore Gymkhana Ground 21-Sep-19 9:30 AM PCB CHALLENGERS v PCB BLASTERS Lahore Gymkhana Ground 23-Sep-19 9:30 AM PCB DYNAMITES v PCB BLASTERS Lahore Gymkhana Ground 24-Sep-19 9:30 AM PCB DYNAMITES v PCB CHALLENGERS Lahore Gymkhana Ground 26-Sep-19 9:30 AM FINAL (TBD) Lahore Gymkhana Ground

Squads for the National Triangular One Day Women’s Cricket Championship (selected by the women’s selection committee, also comprising Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal):

PCB BLASTERS – Rameen Shamim (captain), Aliya Riaz, Almas Akram, Areeb Shamim, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Umaima Sohail, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Amin, Tooba Hasan, Waheeda Akhtar

PCB CHALLENGERS - Bismah Maroof (captain), Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Amjad, Hurraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Rauf, Khadija Chishti, Maham Manzoor, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz

PCB DYNAMITES - Nida Dar (captain), Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Naz, Nahida Khan, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Sana Mir, Soha Fatima, Subhana Tariq