NBA: Results And Standings
Results and standings on Friday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Boston 102, Detroit 108 Atlanta 114, San Antonio 125 LA Lakers 115, Memphis 105 Portland 129, Cleveland 110 Sacramento 112, Orlando 123 Denver 97, Oklahoma City 95 Utah 129, Milwaukee 115 Chicago 106, LA Clippers 125 Charlotte 120, Minnesota 114 Washington 91, New York 109 Dallas 143, New Orleans 130 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 18 8 0.692 --- Milwaukee 16 10 0.615 2 Brooklyn 15 12 0.556 3 1/2 Boston 13 12 0.520 4 1/2 Indiana 13 13 0.500 5 Charlotte 13 14 0.481 5 1/2 Toronto 12 14 0.462 6 New York 12 15 0.
444 6 1/2 Atlanta 11 14 0.440 6 1/2 Miami 11 14 0.440 6 1/2 Chicago 10 15 0.400 7 1/2 Orlando 10 17 0.370 8 1/2 Cleveland 10 17 0.370 8 1/2 Detroit 7 19 0.269 11 Washington 6 17 0.261 10 1/2 Western Conference Utah 21 5 0.808 --- LA Lakers 21 6 0.778 0 1/2 LA Clippers 19 8 0.704 2 1/2 Phoenix 15 9 0.625 5 Portland 15 10 0.600 5 1/2 San Antonio 15 11 0.577 6 Denver 14 11 0.560 6 1/2 Golden State 14 12 0.538 7 Dallas 13 14 0.481 8 1/2 Sacramento 12 13 0.480 8 1/2 Memphis 10 11 0.476 8 1/2 New Orleans 11 14 0.440 9 1/2 Houston 11 14 0.440 9 1/2Oklahoma City 10 15 0.400 10 1/2Minnesota 6 20 0.231 15.