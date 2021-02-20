NBA: Results And Standings
Results and standings on Friday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Minnesota 81, Toronto 86 Philadelphia 112, Chicago 105 Boston 121, Atlanta 109 LA Clippers 116, Utah 112 Memphis 109, Detroit 95 Milwaukee 98, Oklahoma City 85 New Orleans 114, Phoenix 132 Orlando 124, Golden State 120 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 20 10 0.667 --- Brooklyn 19 12 0.613 1 1/2 Milwaukee 17 13 0.567 3 Boston 15 14 0.517 4 1/2 Indiana 15 14 0.517 4 1/2 Toronto 15 15 0.500 5 New York 14 16 0.467 6 Charlotte 13 15 0.464 6 Chicago 12 16 0.
429 7 Atlanta 12 17 0.414 7 1/2 Miami 12 17 0.414 7 1/2 Orlando 12 18 0.400 8 Washington 9 17 0.346 9 Cleveland 10 20 0.333 10 Detroit 8 21 0.276 11 1/2 Western Conference Utah 24 6 0.800 --- LA Lakers 22 8 0.733 2 LA Clippers 22 9 0.710 2 1/2 Phoenix 18 10 0.643 5 Portland 18 10 0.643 5 San Antonio 16 11 0.593 6 1/2 Denver 16 13 0.552 7 1/2 Golden State 16 14 0.533 8 Memphis 13 12 0.520 8 1/2 Dallas 13 15 0.464 10 Sacramento 12 16 0.429 11 New Orleans 12 17 0.414 11 1/2 Houston 11 17 0.393 12Oklahoma City 11 18 0.379 12 1/2Minnesota 7 23 0.233 17