NBA: Results And Standings
Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :results and standings on Sunday: Toronto 127, Indiana 81 Portland 107, Detroit 104 Chicago 126, Washington 117 Oklahoma City 131, San Antonio 103 Golden State 101, New Orleans 115 Denver 128, Minnesota 116 LA Lakers 114, Boston 112 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 48 8 0.857 --- Toronto 42 15 0.737 6 1/2 Boston 39 17 0.696 9 Miami 36 20 0.643 12 Philadelphia 35 22 0.614 13 1/2 Indiana 33 24 0.579 15 1/2 Brooklyn 26 29 0.473 21 1/2 Orlando 24 32 0.429 24 Washington 20 35 0.364 27 1/2 Chicago 20 38 0.
345 29 Charlotte 19 37 0.339 29 Detroit 19 40 0.322 30 1/2 New York 17 39 0.304 31 Atlanta 17 41 0.293 32 Cleveland 15 41 0.268 33 Western Conference LA Lakers 43 12 0.782 --- Denver 39 18 0.684 5 LA Clippers 37 19 0.661 6 1/2 Houston 36 20 0.643 7 1/2 Utah 36 20 0.643 7 1/2 Oklahoma City 35 22 0.614 9 Dallas 34 23 0.596 10 Memphis 28 28 0.500 15 1/2 Portland 26 32 0.448 18 1/2 New Orleans 25 32 0.439 19 San Antonio 24 32 0.429 19 1/2 Sacramento 23 33 0.411 20 1/2 Phoenix 23 34 0.404 21Minnesota 16 39 0.291 27Golden State 12 45 0.211 32.