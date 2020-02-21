NBA:Results And Standings On Thursday
results and standings on Thursday: Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 104 (OT) Golden State 105, Houston 135 Atlanta 129, Miami 124 Sacramento 129, Memphis 125 Chicago 93, Charlotte 103 Detroit 106, Milwaukee 126 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 47 8 0.855 --- Toronto 40 15 0.727 7 Boston 38 16 0.704 8 1/2 Miami 35 20 0.636 12 Philadelphia 35 21 0.625 12 1/2 Indiana 32 23 0.582 15 Brooklyn 25 29 0.463 21 1/2 Orlando 24 31 0.436 23 Washington 20 33 0.377 26 Charlotte 19 36 0.
345 28 Chicago 19 37 0.339 28 1/2 Detroit 19 39 0.328 29 1/2 New York 17 38 0.309 30 Atlanta 16 41 0.281 32 Cleveland 14 40 0.259 32 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 41 12 0.774 --- Denver 38 17 0.691 4 LA Clippers 37 18 0.673 5 Utah 36 18 0.667 5 1/2 Houston 35 20 0.636 7 Dallas 33 22 0.600 9 Oklahoma City 33 22 0.600 9 Memphis 28 27 0.509 14 Portland 25 31 0.446 17 1/2 San Antonio 23 31 0.426 18 1/2 New Orleans 23 32 0.418 19 Phoenix 22 33 0.400 20 Sacramento 22 33 0.400 20Minnesota 16 37 0.302 25Golden State 12 44 0.214 30 1/2