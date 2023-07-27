ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Nima Rinji Sherpa of Nepal on Thursday became the youngest climber at the age of 17 years 99 days to reach the top of Mount K2 (8611), the second-highest peak in the world, Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement.

Nima Sherpa reached his eighth 8000-meter summit by climbing Mount K2 (8611m) with Pasang Nurbu Sherpa as part of his quest to summit all 14 peaks while still a teenager.

Nima reached the summit of Nanga Parbat (8125 metres) earlier in June 2023 at the age of 17 years and 68 days, making history as the youngest climber to ever do so. That feat was achieved on June 26, 2023, at 7:15 am local time (Pakistan).

Earlier, in the previous spring season, Nima also broke the world record on Mount Everest and Lhotse at the youngest age by climbing double headers (8000ers) at 17 years 35 days on 24 May within 10 hours. After climbing Mt. Manaslu's actual summit in 2022, Nima from the Seven Summit Treks and 14 Peaks Expedition made history. He was the youngest person ever to do so.

Details of Nima's summits: 1. Manaslu, 30 August 2022 Everest 24 May 2023 3. 25 May 2023 Lhotse 4. 26 June 2023 Nanga Parbat 5. Gasherbrum II (18 July 2023) 6. 19 July 2023 Gasherbrum I7. Broad Peak on 23 July 20238. K2 27/07/2023