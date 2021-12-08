UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Expects EU To Reach Joint Position On Olympics In China - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Netherlands has yet to decide whether they are joining the US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China and is expecting EU member states to come to a joint decision, Foreign Minister Ben Knapen told the Dutch broadcaster NOS on Tuesday.

The minister noted that he would like to discuss this boycott with the EU member states.

He said that the Netherlands shares their concerns about the human rights issue in China, but believes that it is more effective to come up with a common response.

Beijing has come under increased scrutiny and criticism in recent years over its allegedly repressive policies. On Monday, the United States announced that it would not send any official delegation to the upcoming Olympics in China, but noted that American athletes will take part in the Games.

The 2022 Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20.

