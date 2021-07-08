UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Never Thought Of Calling England Tour After Corona Cases In Host’s Squad: Babar Azam

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:38 PM

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona cases in host’s squad: Babar Azam  

The Pakistan’s skipper says  Pakistani players must understand that Covid-19 is a serious trouble, they are spending time in bio-secure bubbles and preparing for the match.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he never thought to calling off their white-ball tour of England after break of COVID-19 that forced the host to select new squad for One-Day International series.

England replaced entire its squad after some the players and staff members contracted Coronavirus.

Ben Stokes was new captain instead of Eoin Morgan, after three of their players and four support staff, all as yet unnamed, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bristol on Monday.

Meanwhile, the rest of the England party involved in the 2-0 ODI series win over Sri Lanka, completed with a washed-out third match in Bristol on Sunday, were forced to self-isolate.

That meant they were ruled out of the three ODIs against Pakistan as well.

“We never thought about calling if off when the cases broke in hos’s squad,” said Babar Azam while responding to a question. He said that PCB (Pakistan Cricket board) and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) had assured them that they would take care of the safety and health of all the squad members.

“We must understand that Covid-19 is a serious trouble. Then again I want to acknowledge my players that are spending time in bio-secure bubbles and we have prepared in that,” said Azam.

Azam added: “Of course it was disappointing news and we must understand that we would not get the ideal situation because of the Covid situation.”

England may be the 50-over world champions, but Pakistan will be up against an unfamiliar side in the series opener at Sophia Gardens.

“We know most of them but there were a couple of new faces in the squad,” Azam said.

The captain further said :“I know a few of them having played in the T20 Blast and those we don’t know we have researched their performances. We are expecting good cricket tomorrow.”

Azam goes into the series as the world’s top-ranked batsman in ODIs.

“I was in good contact and I know my duties,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Sri Lanka Bristol Wales Babar Azam Sophia Gardens May Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

17 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

25 minutes ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

27 minutes ago

New Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 H ..

30 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Business Council granted UAE ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.