Never thought of calling England tour after Corona cases in host’s squad: Babar Azam  

The Pakistan’s skipper says Pakistani players must understand that Covid-19 is a serious trouble, they are spending time in bio-secure bubbles and preparing for the match.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he never thought to calling off their white-ball tour of England after break of COVID-19 that forced the host to select new squad for One-Day International series.

England replaced entire its squad after some the players and staff members contracted Coronavirus.

Ben Stokes was new captain instead of Eoin Morgan, after three of their players and four support staff, all as yet unnamed, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bristol on Monday.

Meanwhile, the rest of the England party involved in the 2-0 ODI series win over Sri Lanka, completed with a washed-out third match in Bristol on Sunday, were forced to self-isolate.

That meant they were ruled out of the three ODIs against Pakistan as well.

“We never thought about calling if off when the cases broke in hos’s squad,” said Babar Azam while responding to a question. He said that PCB (Pakistan Cricket board) and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) had assured them that they would take care of the safety and health of all the squad members.

“We must understand that Covid-19 is a serious trouble. Then again I want to acknowledge my players that are spending time in bio-secure bubbles and we have prepared in that,” said Azam.

Azam added: “Of course it was disappointing news and we must understand that we would not get the ideal situation because of the Covid situation.”

England may be the 50-over world champions, but Pakistan will be up against an unfamiliar side in the series opener at Sophia Gardens.

“We know most of them but there were a couple of new faces in the squad,” Azam said.

The captain further said :“I know a few of them having played in the T20 Blast and those we don’t know we have researched their performances. We are expecting good cricket tomorrow.”

Azam goes into the series as the world’s top-ranked batsman in ODIs.

“I was in good contact and I know my duties,” he added.