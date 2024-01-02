Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Women's ice hockey dropped the puck on the new year with the launch of a new professional league, with New York blanking host Toronto 4-0 on Monday in the debut game of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, a pioneer advocate for gender equality and social justice and PWHL investor, dropped the ceremonial first puck before a sellout crowd of 2,537 at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a scaled-down arena in what was once an NHL venue, Maple Leaf Gardens.

The six-team league also includes clubs in Boston, Minnesota, Ottawa and Montreal. It brings together top US and Canadian female hockey players, many of whom have played for gold at the Winter Olympics, where the nations' women have dominated.

New York's Ella Shelton scored the first goal in PWHL history 10:43 into the opening period.

"It sounds pretty surreal to hear that," Shelton said.

"When I think of it I just think of the group we have and how special it has been."

The 25-year-old Canadian defenseman, who helped her homeland win 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic gold and 2021 and 2022 world titles, admitted players were guessing who might score the historic first goal.

"I don't think I was at the top of the list so I think that threw everybody for a loop," Shelton said.

Alex Carpenter, Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa added third-period goals for New York and Corinne Schroeder made 29 saves for the shutout victory.

"What I'll remember is just the atmosphere that came around this first game for women's hockey," said Shelton.

"Pretty exciting to see a sold-out crowd and to see little girls that are fans... and hopefully inspire them to want to be a professional player in their future."

The PWHL regular season will continue into early May followed by the playoffs.