New Zealand All Out For 296 On Day Three Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Axar Patel's five wickets on day three of the first Test ended New Zealand's innings at 296 after tea on Saturday, in reply to India's first innings of 345.

Patel ran through the batting line-up with five for 62 runs in his 34-over spell, with other spinners taking three Black Caps wickets after a strong start by openers Tom Latham and Will Young, both of whom missed their centuries.

