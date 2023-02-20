UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Knock Sri Lanka Out Of T20 World Cup In 102-run Rout

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2023 | 01:30 AM

New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup in 102-run rout

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand kept their Women's T20 World Cup hopes alive with a 102-run rout of Sri Lanka at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr hit half-centuries as the White Ferns scored 162 for three on a slow pitch.

Sri Lanka could only manage 60 in reply.

New Zealand moved into second place in Group One behind defending champions Australia, but could still be overtaken by hosts South Africa, who play Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who won their first two matches, finished the group stage level on points with New Zealand but were eliminated on net run rate.

Bates followed up her unbeaten 81 against Bangladesh on Friday with 56, while Kerr hit 66.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout set the tone for New Zealand, hitting 32 off 20 balls in an opening partnership of 46 in 5.4 overs with Bates.

Kerr joined Bates and the pair added 110 for the second wicket before Bates was stumped in the last over.

Kerr was run out off the penultimate ball of the innings.

The New Zealand batters went for their shots and ran hard between wickets.

It was a performance that was in stark contrast to an earlier match on the same pitch when neither West Indies nor Pakistan could achieve a scoring rate of a run a ball.

Sri Lanka wilted under the pressure. Bezuidenhout and Bates were both dropped and there were numerous misfields.

Set to score more than eight runs an over, Sri Lanka's chances evaporated rapidly.

They lost three wickets in the six-over powerplay before Amelia Kerr delivered a killer blow by trapping Sri Lanka captain and star player Chamari Athapaththu for 19 in the eighth over.

New Zealand used six bowlers and they all took wickets, with Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr taking two each.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Paarl Same South Africa Boland Park, Paarl Women Sunday All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

4 hours ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

4 hours ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

4 hours ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.