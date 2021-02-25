New Zealand v Australia first T20 scores

Dunedin, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday: New Zealand: M. Guptill c Stoinis b Sams 97 T. Seifert c Finch b K.Richardson 3 K. Williamson b Zampa 53 J. Neesham not out 45 G. Phillips b J.Richardson 8 D. Conway c Zampa b k. Richardson 2 M. Santner c Maxwell b Richardson 0 T. Southee run out (Wade/Sams) 6 K. Jamieson not out 0 Extras (lb1, w4) 5 Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 219 Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Seifert), 2-151 (Guptill), 3-173 (Williamson), 4-190 (Phillips), 5-198 (Conway), 6-199 (Santner), 7-213 (Southee) Bowling: Sams 4-0-46-1 (w1), Agar 3-0-30-0, J. Richardson 4-0-39-1 (w1), K. Richardson 4-0-43-3 (w1), Zampa 4-0-43-1 (w1), Stoinis 1-0-17-0 Australia: M. Wade c Williamson b Southee 24 A.

Finch c Phillips b Sodhi 12 J. Philippe c Conway b Santner 45 G. Maxwell c Sodhi b Santner 3 M. Stoinis c Southee b Neesham 78 A. Agar c Conway b Santner 0 M. Marsh c Seifert b Santner 0 D. Sams c Phillips b Neesham 41 J. Richardson not out 4 K. Richardson not out 0 Extras (w7, nb1) 8 Total (8 wickets; 20 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Wade), 2-70 (Finch), 3-87 (Maxwell), 4-112 (Philippe), 5-113 (Agar), 6-113 (Agar), 7-205 (Sams), 8-211 (Stoinis) Bowling: Southee 4-0-47-1 (1w), Boult 4-0-30-0 (2w), Jamieson 4-0-56-0 (1w, 1nb), Santner 4-0-31-4 (1w), Sodhi 3-0-41-1, Neesham 1-0-10-2 Toss: Australia result: New Zealand win by four runs Series: New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0 Man of the match: Martin Guptill (NZL) Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL).

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)