New Zealand v West Indies 2nd T20 scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday: New Zealand M. Guptill c Pooran b Allen 34 T. Siefert b Thomas 18 D. Conway not out 65 G. Phillips c sub (Walsh) b Pollard 108 R. Taylor not out 0 Extras (lb 4, nb4, w5) 13 Total (3 wkts, 20 overs) 238 Did not bat: J. Neesham, M. Santner, T.Southee, K. Jamieson, I. Sodhi, L. Ferguson.

Fall of wickets: 1-49 (Siefert), 2-52 (Guptill), 3-237 (Phillips) Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-39-0 (2w, 2nb), Mayers 1-0-10-0 (1w), Thomas 4-0-44-1, Paul 4-0-64-0 (1w, 1nb), Allen 3-0-35-0 (1nb), Pollard 3-0-33-1 (1w), Powell 1-0-9-0.

West Indies A. Fletcher run out (Phillips) 20 B. King b Jamieson 0 S.

Hetmyer c Santner b Sodhi 25 K. Mayers c Phillips b Neesham 20 N. Pooran c and b Santner 7 K. Pollard c Southee b Santner 28 K. Powell b Ferguson 9 F. Allen c Phillips b Southee 15 K. Paul not out 26 S. Cottrell c Siefert b Jamieson 1 O. Thomas not out 0 Extras (lb1, w14) 15 Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (King), 2-28 (Fletcher), 3-60 (Mayers), 4-72 (Pooran), 5-107 Pollard, 6-113 (Hetmyer), 7-132 (Powell), 8-140 (Allen), 9-144 (Cottrell) Bowling: Southee 4-0-49-1 (1w), Jamieson 4-0-15-2 (2w), Ferguson 4-0-22-0 (2w), Santner 3-0-41-2 (1w), Sodhi 4-0-26-1 (3w), Neesham 1-0-12-1 Toss: West Indies result: New Zealand won by 72 runs Series: New Zealand lead 2-0 Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).