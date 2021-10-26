UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: New Orleans 13 Seattle 10 Sunday Cincinnati 41 Baltimore 17 Green Bay 24 Washington 10 New England 54 New York Jets 13 New York Giants 25 Carolina 3 Tennessee 27 Kansas City 3 Atlanta 30 Miami 28 Las Vegas 33 Philadelphia 22 LA Rams 28 Detroit 19 Tampa Bay 38 Chicago 3 Arizona 31 Houston 5 Indianapolis 30 San Francisco 18 Thursday's result Denver 14 Cleveland 17 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 N.Y.

Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207 North Cincinnati 5 2 0 .667 189 128 Baltimore 5 2 0 .833 187 164 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132 South Tennessee 5 2 0 .

714 193 164 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203 West Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A.

Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 National Football Conference East Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 N.Y.

Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 North Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 Detroit 0 6 0 .000 128 200 South Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146 West Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114 L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162.

