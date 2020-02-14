UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Wild Fire Boudreau As Coach After Shootout Defeat

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:14 PM

NHL Wild fire Boudreau as coach after shootout defeat

Bruce Boudreau was fired on Friday as coach of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, hours after the club squandered a two-goal lead in the third period and lost in a shootout

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Bruce Boudreau was fired on Friday as coach of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, hours after the club squandered a two-goal lead in the third period and lost in a shootout.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the firing and named assistant coach Dean Evason as the club's interim head coach.

"I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization," Guerin said.

The Wild lost 4-3 at home in a shootout to the New York Rangers on Thursday after leading 3-1 in the third period.

At 27-23 with seven over-time losses for 61 points, the Wild stand three points behind Arizona for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot but with Winnipeg and Nashville between them in the post-season fight.

Boudreau went 158-110-35 in nearly four seasons with the Wild and overall has a 567-302-115 record in 13 campaigns as an NHL coach with Washington, Anaheim and Minnesota.

The 65-year-old Canadian, who spent most of his 20-year playing career in the minor leagues, won the 2008 Jack Adams Award as the NHL's most outstanding coach after guiding Washington to a division crown in his first season as an NHL coach.

Evason, who spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with Washington, the final five under Boudreau, captained Canada to the 1997 world championship.

Related Topics

Firing World Rangers Washington Canada Winnipeg Lead Nashville New York Coach

Recent Stories

UAE announces two new Coronavirus patients have re ..

16 minutes ago

US Government Drops Probe Into Former FBI Deputy D ..

2 minutes ago

Tuchel 'sure' that Neymar will be fit to face Dort ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Ministry Calls Constitutional Overh ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hails Tay ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan Food Authority seals 15 shops on sale ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.