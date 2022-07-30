BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Barbados women handed a 15-run defeat to Pakistan women in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Chasing 145 to win, Pakistan lost four wickets with 49 runs on the board. Iram Javed (first-ball duck), Muneeba Ali (17, 19b, three fours), Omaima Sohail (10, 14b, two fours) and Bismah Maroof (12, 28b, one four) were all back in the hut in the 11th over but Nida Dar's unbeaten half-century kept Pakistan in the run-chase.

Coming to bat at number five, Nida collected 20 runs from Shamilia Connell's final over and 15th over of the innings. The over included three fours and a huge six from Nida's bat. The pair of Nida and Aliya Riaz went on to collect 11 runs in the 17th over with 39 runs required from the last three overs.

The pair scored eight runs from the 18th over. Aaliyah Alleyne broke the partnership on her last ball of the spell with Aliya going for a shot over mid-off, but was held by Connell in the 19th over. Aliya scored a 24-ball 14 and added 69 runs for the fifth wicket with Nida.

With 27 runs required off the final over, Pakistan managed to score 11 runs with Ayesha Naseem striking a six off the second ball of the over. Nida brought up her half-century in the final over and returned undefeated on 50 off 31 balls. Her innings included seven boundaries and one six.

For Barbados, Alleyne, Connell, Dottin and Matthews bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to field first, Bismah Maroof-led side restricted Barbados to 144 for four from their allotted 20 overs. Deandra Dottin was the first Barbados batter to return to the pavilion when she tried to play too many shots in the opening over of the match and was caught by Bismah bowled Diana Baig for eight with nine runs on the board.

Captain Hayley Matthews was joined by wicketkeeper-batter Kycia Knight and both batters scored runs at all parts of the ground. The pair knitted a 107-run partnership for the second wicket – the highest in the match.

Matthews scored a 50-ball 51, hitting four fours and one six. Knight returned undefeated on 62 off 56 balls, which included nine boundaries.

For Pakistan, right-arm fast Fatima Sana was the most successful bowler with two for 41 from four overs. Diana was the other wicket taker with one for 14 from two overs.

Pakistan will now take on the arch-rivals India on Sunday, 31 July at the same venue.

Scores in brief: Barbados women beat Pakistan women by 15 runs Barbados women 144-4, 20 overs (Kycia Knight 62 not out, Hayley Matthews 51; Fatima Sana 2-41) Pakistan women 129-6, 20 overs (Nida Dar 50 not out).

Meanwhile, Pakistan athletes failed to impress in boxing, badminton and swimming on the first day of the Commonwealth Games.

Boxer Suleman Baloch lost his bout to Indian opponent Shiva Thapa 5-0 in the light welterweight (63.5kg) category.

The country's mixed badminton outfit conceded 5-0 defeat against their Indian opponents in the Group 'A' opener.

Mohammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique suffered a 21-9, 21-12 loss in the mixed doubles clash to B. Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa, while Kidambi Srikanth thrashed Pakistan's Murad Ali 21-7 21-12 in the men's singles match.

India's P. V. Sindhu edged passed Mahoor Shahzad 21-7, 21-6 in the women's singles.

Murad and Irfan were beaten by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 21-12, 21-9 in the men's doubles. India's win was completed when Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Mahoor and Ghazala 21-4, 21-5 in the women's doubles.

Similarly, four swimmers also crashed out of the event before the semi-finals from their heats. Gymnast Mohammad Afzal also remained unable to put up impressive show.

The only win for Pakistan was Nasir Iqbal's 3-0 win over Jamaica's James Morrison in the round-of-64 of the men's singles squash event.

Nasir overwhelmed his opponent 11-5, 11-4, 11-3. In in the round-of-16 he will compete against compatriot Tayyab Aslam.