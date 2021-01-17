UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Delay To Australian Open Despite Covid-19 Quarantines

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

No delay to Australian Open despite Covid-19 quarantines

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisted Sunday the Grand Slam tournament would still begin next month, but problems mounted for organisers as another 25 players were quarantined for two weeks.

A total of 72 players are now confined to their hotel rooms in Melbourne for 14 days, and barred from practising, after coming into contact with Covid-19 cases on flights to Australia.

The tournament was thrown into disarray on Saturday when three people tested positive to Covid-19 on two of the 17 charter flights bringing players and their entourages to Melbourne and Adelaide.

A fourth person, a member of a broadcast team on one of the flights, from Los Angeles, tested positive Sunday.

None were players, although one was Sylvain Bruneau, coach of Canada's 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu. Another was also a coach.

Everyone on board was considered to be close contacts and ordered not to leave their hotel rooms for the 14-day quarantine period.

On Sunday, a further 25 players were ordered into quarantine after a passenger on their flight from Doha to Melbourne tested positive for coronavirus, having tested negative before boarding.

"The 25 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," the organisers said in a statement on Twitter.

That means the 72 quarantined players will not be allowed out to train for five hours a day as previously agreed in the build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, due to start on February 8.

Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Kei Nishikori and Angelique Kerber are reportedly among those affected.

"We always knew there would be significant risk with this pandemic, you can never tell," Tiley told Channel Nine television, speaking before the additional 25 players were quarantined.

"But the Australian Open is going ahead and we will continue to do the best we possibly can to ensure those players that have what is not a great situation, one that is somewhat acceptable.

" Organisers quashed rumours about a positive case on one of the two flights to Adelaide carrying some of the game's biggest Names.

While most players touched down in Melbourne, superstars including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka instead flew into the South Australian city.

- Risks made clear - Several players took to social media to complain about not being able to train, with some claiming they were not told about a hard lockdown if one person tested positive.

"If they would have told us this rule before i would not play Australia," tweeted Romania's Sorana Cirstea, and Kazak player Yulia Putintseva agreed, saying: "I would think twice before coming here." Tiley admitted it was hard, but said they were made aware of the risks.

"We did make it very clear at the beginning," he said.

"There was a risk on the plane that you would be a close contact, there was a risk that everyone could be a close contact." Some players have already breached the strict lockdown rules by opening their doors.

Victoria state Covid-19 quarantine commissioner Emma Cassar warned they faced fines of up to Aus$20,000 (US$15,300) and persistent offenders risked being sent to another hotel with a police officer stationed outside their door.

She cited one player "who opened his door to try and have a conversation with his training mate down the hallway".

"It is really low-level but really dangerous acts which we just can't tolerate," Cassar said.

Tiley said he was doing what he could to ensure affected players had exercise equipment in their rooms.

But he acknowledged they would struggle to be ready for a week of lead-in tournaments to start in Melbourne from January 31. "They have not been ruled out (of those events). Obviously at this point, they are not going to get on-court preparation," he said.

The Australian Open had already been hit by the withdrawal of injured Roger Federer, while world number 16 Madison Keys and three-time major winner Andy Murray both tested positive for Covid-19 before departure so did not board their flights.

Related Topics

Injured World Police Australia Canada Social Media Twitter Hotel Adelaide Melbourne Los Angeles Osaka Doha Craig Madison Romania Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira January February Sunday 2019 Australian Open TV From Best Coach Andy Murray US Open Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

41 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination c ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

3 hours ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.