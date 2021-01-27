UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Fans On Lions Tour 'a Travesty' For Captain Jones

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:39 PM

No fans on Lions tour 'a travesty' for captain Jones

Former British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday that having no spectators during this year's tour of South Africa would be a "travesty."

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Former British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday that having no spectators during this year's tour of South Africa would be a "travesty." Doubts over the fixtures have increased due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the Rainbow Nation.

Jones, 35, who captained in the invitational side in 2013 on the sixth of his nine Test appearance for the Lions, said England's Owen Farrell, Ireland's Johnny Sexton and Scotland's Stuart Hogg all want it to happen in 2021.

"It would be travesty if the fans won't be able to go and see it," Jones said at the launch for this year's Six Nations.

"Having been involved in a few tours it's very special as the fans make it that way. From the captains' point of view, we're all in agreement that if it can it should go ahead this year.

"I think it needs to go ahead this year. The jury's out over where it's going to happen," he said.

Wales skipper Jones has missed seven weeks of action after suffering a knee injury in December's victory over Italy but said he will be fit to host Ireland on February 7.

"I've been up and running for two to three weeks," Jones.

"All that's progressed really well and I'm back in team training so I wait for selection," he added.

Related Topics

Tours Ireland Italy South Africa February December All From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ReHC chairman meets commissioner

1 minute ago

RPO reviews development project at Police Line Hea ..

1 minute ago

Registration for 'Bahimat buzurg program' ongoing ..

1 minute ago

MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago

US Stocks Tumble 2% Ahead of Fed Rate Decision Ami ..

15 minutes ago

Business leaders discuss prospects for expanding U ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.