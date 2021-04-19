UrduPoint.com
Nominations For Sports Imprint Award Close On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:57 AM

Nominations for Sports Imprint Award close on Thursday

Award is a joint initiative of Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation and honours individuals and institutions for their humanitarian work in the sports sector

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) Nominations for the 2021 Sports Imprint Award, a joint initiative of the Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation that honours individuals, clubs and organisations for spreading positive values in society through humanitarian initiatives in the sports sector, will close on Thursday, April 22.

The Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation launched the Sports Imprint Award in 2019 under the framework of Watani Al Emarat’s “Humanitarian Work Awards”, and the winners will be honoured this year on April 28. The awards Ceremony coincides with the Emirati Humanitarian Day, which is commemorated annually on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan to mark the anniversary of late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s passing away.

Launched under the slogan “Responsibility for Humanitarian Action in the Sports Sector”, the Award recognise individual and organisations who, through community-based initiatives, serve the humanitarian and community objectives of sport and create a positive impact on the sporting sector.

The Landmark Group won the first Sports Imprint Award and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, presented the Award to Micky Jagtiani, Founder Chairman of Landmark Group, for the Group’s efforts to raise awareness about diabetes through humanitarian initiatives like the ‘Beat Diabetes Walk’, which has been held in Dubai every year since 2009 and has since spread to five GCC countries.

The Landmark Group also supports the International Diabetes Federation and the Emirates Diabetes Society.

To be eligible for the Award, individuals and organisations will have to submit papers highlighting initiatives that have had a tangible and positive benefit for the community in line with the Award and UAE’s strategy. The initiative shall be documented and should have been accomplished within the last three years or be under implementation during the submission of the candidacy.

The initiative needs to be in line with human values and ethics, and should have contributed to enriching the sports sector. It should also be consistent with the philosophy and objectives of the Award, and should have been documented or recognized by an official body.

Furthermore, the initiative shall not contradict human and sporting values and ethics; it shall have a positive impact on the sports sector; and the candidate shall not be subjected to a final penalty by a local or international body.

The objectives of the Award are to promote positive values in the UAE community through spreading the culture of humanitarian work in the sports sector; to encourage individuals, sport institutions and organisations in the sports sector to act as a model in doing business and giving; and to support the UAE Strategy and the UAE 2071 Vision towards fostering the values of tolerance, cohesion and respect through sports.

