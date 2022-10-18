UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Romain Ntamack was on Monday included in France's 42-strong squad for Autumn internationals against Australia, South Africa and Japan

Romain Ntamack was on Monday included in France's 42-strong squad for Autumn internationals against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Ntamack suffered a twisted right ankle in early September and is currently on a return-to-play schedule for Top 14 leaders Toulouse.

Among the 41 others called up by head coach Fabien Galthie are eight uncapped players including Lyon winger Ethan Dumortier and Bordeaux-Begles centre Pablo Uberti.

There is one player from the second division ProD2 included, Oyonnax prop Thomas Laclayat.

There is a long list of injured players not considered for selection, notably wingers Gabin Villieres and Arthur Vincent, goal-kicking full-back Melvyn Jaminet, flanker Francois Cros and prop Cyril Baille.

La Rochelle duo Teddy Thomas and Brice Dulin, as well as scrum-half Baptiste Serin and fly-half Louis Carbonel, miss the cut.

The squad will meet up on October 23 ahead of three back-to-back Test matches.

France will go into the series as the number one ranked team in the world after a first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 and a winning tour of Japan in the summer that left them unbeaten in the season for the first time.

World player of the year Antoine Dupont, lock Cameron Woki and the hardy backrow combination of Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch are all included along with fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, centre and defensive leader Gael Fickou and full-back Thomas Ramos.

Fiji-born Clermont winger Alivereti Raka makes his return to the squad for the first time since 2020 after a good start to the Top 14 season which sees him sitting atop the try-scoring charts with five.

France's Autumn internationals (all times GMT) Nov 5, v Australia at Paris (2000) Nov 12, v South Africa at Marseille (2000) Nov 20, v Japan at Toulouse (1300) SquadForwards (24): Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Alexandre Becognee, Pierre Bourgarit, Dylan Cretin, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Killian Geraci, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Jordan Joseph, Thomas Laclayat, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Charles Ollivon, Dany Priso, Yoan Tanga, Romain Taofifenua, Florian Verhaeghe, Reda Wardi, Paul Willemse, Cameron WokiBacks (18): Pierre-Louis Barassi, Leo Berdeu, Anthony Bouthier, Romain Buros, Baptiste Couilloud, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Matthieu Jalibert, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Alivereti Raka, Thomas Ramos, Pablo Uberti

More Stories From Sports

