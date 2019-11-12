Obdurate Fawad keeps Sindh afloat against Northern

Test batsman Fawad Alam produced another obdurate innings to keep Sindh afloat on day-two of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match against Northern at the National Stadium on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) Test batsman Fawad Alam produced another obdurate innings to keep Sindh afloat on day-two of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match against Northern at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Fawad reached his 60th first class half-century and was unbeaten on 75 from 113 balls with nine fours at close with Sindh on 247 for five in response to Northern’s imposing first innings total of 408 runs. Umpires called stumps due to bad light with eight overs remaining in the day.

All-rounder, Anwar Ali also played judiciously for his undefeated 41 runs from 71 balls figuring in an important 75 runs partnership with Fawad for the sixth wicket.

Sindh were in trouble early on after Northern were dismissed quickly after resuming on 396 for eight with Tabish Khan and Hassan Khan picking up one wicket each.

Northern’s left arm pacer, Sadaf Hussain dismissed Khurram Manzoor (3) and Rameez Aziz (0) having them caught behind to rock Sindh but opener, Shehzar Muhammad (74 from 128 balls) stood firm and steadied the innings with Saad Ali (23).

Sadaf a long-serving bowler in domestic cricket also completed his 400 first class wickets when he had Rameez caught behind. Saad unfortunately was run out when a direct throw from Hammad Azam fielding at square leg caught him inches out of the crease at the non-striker’s end.

Sindh by this stage had slumped to 65 for three as Shehzar and Fawad started to rebuild the innings but just before tea Northern skipper and left arm spinner, Nauman Ali struck a telling blow when he trapped Shehzar leg before.

At tea Sindh had slumped to 128 for four but on resumption, Fawad found an able partner in his skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed as both played some attacking shots.

Fawad in particular didn’t hesitate to pull debutant fast bowler Salman Irshad for three fours and also cut Nauman for a boundary. Sindh suffered a setback just as they appeared to be in a safe position when Sarfaraz pounced upon a short ball from Nauman only to be caught at short mid-wicket by Shoaib Ahmed Minhas.

The Sindh skipper fell for 22 runs after which Fawad found a steady partner in Anwar who lived a charmed life but displayed grit to hit five fours and a six.

Scores in brief:

Northern 408, 93.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 59; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92)

Sindh 247 for 5, 73 overs (Fawad Alam 75 not out, Shahzar Mohammad 74, Anwer Ali 41 not out; Sadaf Hussain 2-40, Nauman Ali 2-51)