OCA announces postponement of Asian indoor and martial Art Games: POA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association said on Wednesday that Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had announced the postponement of 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games which were scheduled to be held from March, 10-19, 2021.

Secretary, POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said said here that the Games have been rescheduled and will now be held from 17 - 26 November 2023 in Bangkok and Chonburi province, Thailand.

"The decision was taken due to impact of COVID-19 global pandemic and OCA has informed its allaffiliated members countries through a official letter ", said POA official.