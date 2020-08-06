Office-bearers of all 16 districts of KP repose confidence in Syed Zahir Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :After Punjab, the office-bearers of all the 16 affiliated districts with voting rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday reposed confidence to propose candidature for the President of Pakistan Football Federation Syed Zahir Ali Shah.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting of the office-bearers of all the affiliated districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here at the residence of Syed Zahir Ali Shah, a former President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association.

After Punjab, all the office-bearers of the 16 districts, having voting rights, attended the meeting and unanimously decided to support Syed Zahir Ali Shah. They assured him full support in the elections and assured Syed Zahir Shah in the forthcoming election of the Pakistan Football Federation to be held under the normalization committee of AFC-FIFA.

They expressed the hope that Syed Zahir Ali Shah would take steps for the promotion of football in the province as well as at the national level and would also work for the development of players in future.

They said that Syed Zahir Ali Shah would play a key role in the development of football in the future as the President of Pakistan Football Federation. In the end, Syed Zahir Ali Shah thanked the office-bearers of all the districts from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for reposing confidence in him.

Syed Zahir Ali Shah assured them that he would continue his efforts for promotion of football at the international level like other sports in the country in the future besides resolving the problems being faced by football players in Pakistan, football promoters, organizers and above all office-bearers of the districts and clubs.